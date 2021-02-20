SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,624 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 167,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 151,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 128,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,710,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $74.96 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

