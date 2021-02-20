SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 962.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.58. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

