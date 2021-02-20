SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 943.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,802 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

NYSE DAR opened at $66.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $72.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

