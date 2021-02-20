SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

HST stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.