SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,223 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Cinemark worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 4,175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cinemark by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNK opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

