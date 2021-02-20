SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in IQVIA by 300.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,081,000 after acquiring an additional 671,667 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 525,657 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,904,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

IQV opened at $188.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average is $170.13. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

