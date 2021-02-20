SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 255.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Baozun worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Baozun by 123.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Baozun by 23.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $269.41 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. CICC Research lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

