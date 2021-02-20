SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $31.25 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

