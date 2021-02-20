SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 145.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cognex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $87.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

