SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,535 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

