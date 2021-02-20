SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.04 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 160,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of EQT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,007,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,989,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,469,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,554,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

