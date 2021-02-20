SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,598 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,066 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alliant Energy by 956.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,510 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 323,782 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

