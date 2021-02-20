SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,142 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,118,000 after buying an additional 152,367 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,841,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 42.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 961,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,828,000 after buying an additional 288,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 584,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $132.06 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

