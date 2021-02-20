SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,134 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

