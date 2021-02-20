SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Southwest Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Southwest Gas by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $81.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWX. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.