SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 356,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 4.14% of SG Blocks at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ SGBX opened at $6.22 on Friday. SG Blocks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -5.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 413.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

