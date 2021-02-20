SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of ALLETE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 41.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $80.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

