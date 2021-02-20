SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,081 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 309.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,907,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after purchasing an additional 172,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162,003 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,140,000 after purchasing an additional 110,391 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,407,000 after purchasing an additional 87,221 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WST opened at $281.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $312.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.42.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

