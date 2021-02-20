SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 7,887 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Natera by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Natera by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Natera by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 38,115 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $119.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $415,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,934.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $112,404.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,863.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,940 in the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

