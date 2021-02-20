SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 83,396 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 1,149.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,396 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,113,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $790,034.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,223 shares of company stock worth $2,294,869 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

