SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 84,154 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Olin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 98.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 22.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 479,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 88,080 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OLN opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

