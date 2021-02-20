SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1,682.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 27.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after acquiring an additional 62,296 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 264,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP opened at $168.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $178.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.37.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

