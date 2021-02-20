SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,694 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $68.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

