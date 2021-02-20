SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $353,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $290.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.28. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.