SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,112 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock worth $387,300 in the last ninety days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pegasystems stock opened at $146.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.23. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.47.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

