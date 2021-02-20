SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 64,289 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 64,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ross Stores by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,680,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Ross Stores by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,158,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,265,000 after acquiring an additional 218,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.21. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

