SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,143 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.27.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $321.79 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $330.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

