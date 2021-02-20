SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,351 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Umpqua at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,397,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 245,093 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 883,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 204,137 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 589,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 77,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 50,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $46,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,407 shares of company stock worth $300,947. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

