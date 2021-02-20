Shanta Gold (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) dropped 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 99,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Shanta Gold (OTCMKTS:SAAGF)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold mining, development, and exploration in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.