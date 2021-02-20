Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Holdings Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $43.46 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.