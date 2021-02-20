Shield Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $1.01 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 114.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $15.54 or 0.00027494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.02 or 0.00461874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00067640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00094509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00064008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00077367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.50 or 0.00397248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026292 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

Shield Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

