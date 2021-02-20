SHIELD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $399,551.26 and $35.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,214.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,978.16 or 0.03518927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.24 or 0.00413127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $707.24 or 0.01258107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.79 or 0.00463912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.00427317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00304136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00027687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002853 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

