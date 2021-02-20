SHIELD Trading 66.6% Higher This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $480,765.21 and $98.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,696.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,943.77 or 0.03428356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.34 or 0.00399210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $685.29 or 0.01208687 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.35 or 0.00452145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.62 or 0.00412049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.38 or 0.00289933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00027070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.