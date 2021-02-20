ShipChain (SHIP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $71.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $738,570.73 and $71.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars.

