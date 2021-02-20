ShowHand (HAND) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $72,923.89 and approximately $1,015.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 62.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00060907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.09 or 0.00792970 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00040431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00057153 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00041077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.45 or 0.04725605 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

