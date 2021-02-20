Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on SMEGF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of SMEGF opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.59. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

