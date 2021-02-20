Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post sales of $197.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.80 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $249.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $786.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.00 million to $812.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $791.00 million, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $825.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 720,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

