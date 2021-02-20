SingularDTV (SNGLS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $964,574.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and $964,574.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00063653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.97 or 0.00842730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00041152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00059068 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.46 or 0.05064540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00019051 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.