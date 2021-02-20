SingularityNET Trading Down 23.8% Over Last Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $171.28 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.81 or 0.00836258 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00038705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00056941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00042795 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.54 or 0.04850006 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018320 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,975,526 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

