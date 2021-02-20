SkinCoin Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $111,438.88 and approximately $12,598.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SkinCoin

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

