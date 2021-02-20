Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 1,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.