Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Up 115.6% Over Last Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 34% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for about $0.0856 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 115.6% against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $12.82 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00474078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00082121 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00068924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077225 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.56 or 0.00405647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00026217 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

