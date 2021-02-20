SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.97 Million

Brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to post sales of $30.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the lowest is $30.60 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $25.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $117.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.80 million to $119.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $120.53 million, with estimates ranging from $118.53 million to $124.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 35.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

