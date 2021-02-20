SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

SmartHeat Inc (OTCMKTS:HEAT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $2.60. SmartHeat shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 28,361 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58.

About SmartHeat (OTCMKTS:HEAT)

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

