SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.37

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $5.91. SMTC shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 100,077 shares changing hands.

SMTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTX. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SMTC by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 908,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SMTC by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SMTC in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SMTC by 16.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SMTC in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

