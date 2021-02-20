SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.37

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $5.91. SMTC shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 100,077 shares changing hands.
SMTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.59.
About SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX)
SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.
See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.