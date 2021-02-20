SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.34 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $82.77 or 0.00146379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $16.34 million and $2.19 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.37 or 0.00486990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00069187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00086999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00065489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.37 or 0.00403881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027971 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

SnowSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.