Social Send (SEND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $105.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $916,302.80 and $105.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001593 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002735 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

