Sociall Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $424.00 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Sociall has traded up 166.9% against the dollar. Sociall has a market capitalization of $468,110.61 and $424.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sociall token can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sociall alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.78 or 0.00792169 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00041654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00057569 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.79 or 0.04705568 BTC.

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall is a token. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.