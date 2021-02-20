SoMee.Social Price Reaches $0.0160 on Exchanges (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. SoMee.Social has a market cap of $2.19 million and $58,321.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SoMee.Social has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.00789627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00040102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00057169 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018333 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.95 or 0.04681685 BTC.

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social (ONG) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,680,895 coins. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social Coin Trading

