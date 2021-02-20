Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.71

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $5.70. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 16,899 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a PE ratio of -111.80 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter.

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video enterprise solutions and services for the for the digital-first, distance learning, and corporate communications market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, a solution to manage, search, analyze, publish, and stream video content; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a Software as a Service solution to host and manage customers' content.

